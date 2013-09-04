Canadians settle for second-best when it comes to their childcare Posted by 2 comments Posted by lydia on Sep 4, 2013 in Articles

The Vancouver Province

BYLINE: Lydia Lovric

Since when did medio-crity become so acceptable, especially in terms of childcare?

According to a recent study, Canadian non-profit childcare centres received just 62 per cent on their report card, while for-profits scored an abysmal 55 per cent.

Apparently, that’s good enough for most parents, since the vast majority of miniature Canucks are placed in some sort of day-care.

Now political pundits are clamouring about which form of childcare is indeed the best — non-profits or for-profits.

I hate to state the obvious, but they both stink.

In the ongoing debate on national daycare, one issue is glaringly absent. It’s something we all know, and yet most of us are afraid to admit. When it comes right down to it, there is simply no substitute for a loving mom or dad.

Study after study shows that children do best when raised by a caring and involved stay-at-home parent.

A report released in 2001 by the U.S.-based National Institute of Child Health and Human Development found that the more time children spend away from their mothers, the more likely the kids are to become defiant, aggressive and disobedient.

Before daycare supporters cry foul, it should be noted that this study was designed by both opponents and proponents of daycare.

While it is true that some families have no choice but to rely on daycare, not everyone who chooses to work does so out of necessity.

Putting a roof over your head and food on the table are necessities. A massive home, two new cars, yearly vacations and daily take-out are not.

Say what you will, but many families choose to have both parents work in order to afford a more lavish lifestyle.

While their intentions may be good, it doesn’t mean the kids are truly benefiting.

Some of the saddest kids I know wear more expensive clothing than I do, and own every gadget and gizmo known to mankind.

For some reason, many parents wrongly believe that providing lots of stuff is central to good parenting. It isn’t.

Most kids would gladly trade in their Baby Gap clothing and Nike running shoes, if it meant spending more time with mom and dad.

Rather than having the federal government waste billions of dollars creating a national daycare program, let’s do something that benefits children and taxpayers alike.

Offer tax credits to stay-at-home parents. Currently, only families that use daycare or nannies are given childcare tax benefits. Stay-at-home parents are penalized.

We need to encourage more mothers and fathers to stay home while their kids are young — not make it easier for parents to dump their kids in daycare.

When it comes to report cards, most of us would expect our kids to do better in school than 55 or 62 per cent. Why on earth would we settle for such low marks when it comes to something as important as childcare?